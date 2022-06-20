Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 713.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

