Bright Green Co.’s (NASDAQ:BGXX) Quiet Period To Expire on June 27th

Bright Green’s (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 27th. Bright Green had issued 158,249,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,265,992,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Bright Green’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of BGXX stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Bright Green has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
Bright Green Company Profile
