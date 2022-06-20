Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $513.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.59) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.