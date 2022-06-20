Brokers Issue Forecasts for Century Communities, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $17.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $19.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE CCS opened at $40.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

