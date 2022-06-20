Brokers Offer Predictions for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

