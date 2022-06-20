Brokers Offer Predictions for RF Industries, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for RF Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

