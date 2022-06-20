Brokers Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Friday, June 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $102,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

