Brokers Offer Predictions for Trinseo PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Trinseo’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Trinseo stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

