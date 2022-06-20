Brokers Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

