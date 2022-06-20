Brokers Set Expectations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $112.53 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

