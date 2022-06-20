Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.19

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$48.19 and last traded at C$48.50, with a volume of 17524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.