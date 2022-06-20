Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.19

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$48.19 and last traded at C$48.50, with a volume of 17524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)
