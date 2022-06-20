Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRCN opened at $0.47 on Monday. Burcon NutraScience has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Burcon NutraScience by 178.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Burcon NutraScience by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

