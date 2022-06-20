Burcon NutraScience (BU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th.
Shares of BU opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.85.
