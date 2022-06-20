Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.73) to €30.00 ($31.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.25) to €30.80 ($32.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

