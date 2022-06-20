Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Lynn Fordham Acquires 1,330 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Fordham purchased 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($45.76) per share, for a total transaction of £50,141 ($60,858.11).

Shares of LON:CLDN traded up GBX 60 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,710 ($45.03). The company had a trading volume of 33,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,604. Caledonia Investments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,050.38 ($37.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,693.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,683.12. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 222.30 ($2.70) dividend. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

