Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

CWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,887.40.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$26.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$26.12 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

