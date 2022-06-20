Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Katapult in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Katapult’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Get Katapult alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of KPLT opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 48,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,245.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch bought 144,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $217,725.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at $346,075.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 303,472 shares of company stock worth $463,590.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Katapult by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.