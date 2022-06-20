Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 100010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
