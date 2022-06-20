Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) PT Lowered to €210.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €230.00 ($239.58) to €210.00 ($218.75) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

