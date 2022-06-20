Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($281.25) to €240.00 ($250.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

