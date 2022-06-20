Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$4.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.7069197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

