CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Critical Review

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $951.37 million 2.80 -$150,000.00 ($0.74) -30.43 DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.33 $78.11 million $1.64 5.95

DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CarGurus. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 2.05% 22.94% 13.97% DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CarGurus and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $44.09, indicating a potential upside of 95.79%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.05%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CarGurus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats CarGurus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

