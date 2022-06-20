CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.22 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMX. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $86.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

