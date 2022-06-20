Carnival Co. & (CCL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL):

6/14/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $18.20 to $7.70. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CCL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,632,621. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Get Carnival Co & plc alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $60,673,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $14,016,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co & plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co & plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.