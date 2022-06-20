Carnival Co. & (CCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 24th. Analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCL opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $410,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

