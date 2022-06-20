Carnival Co. & (CUK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 24th.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $8.74 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.26) to GBX 1,537 ($18.66) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

