Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 11400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$32.02 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.
Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.