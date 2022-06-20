Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 11400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$32.02 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

