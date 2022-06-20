Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLBT opened at $5.22 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

