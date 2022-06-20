Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

CLLNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($67.71) to €66.00 ($68.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($65.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

