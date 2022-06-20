Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125.60 ($1.52).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Centamin stock opened at GBX 80.52 ($0.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of £931.17 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.24.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,275.08). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,586.24).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

