Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

