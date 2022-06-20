Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Centuria Office REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.68.

Get Centuria Office REIT alerts:

In other Centuria Office REIT news, insider Peter Done purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,400.00 ($49,583.33).

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.