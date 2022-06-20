Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.93) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Ceres Power stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 130,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 669.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 727.49. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 481.20 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -46.28.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

