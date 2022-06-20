CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.52.
CEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,121,727.86. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at C$3,302,887.58.
CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
