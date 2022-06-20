CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.52.

CEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,121,727.86. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at C$3,302,887.58.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

