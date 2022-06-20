Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 117,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 87,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.
About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)
