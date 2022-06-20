Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading Down 11.5%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.70. 450,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 618,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 10.00%.
Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.