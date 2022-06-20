Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Set at $315.00 by Stephens

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $315.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.13. 22,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.30. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.