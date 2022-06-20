Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 11670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.73 million and a PE ratio of -22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

