Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Shares of CI opened at $244.52 on Monday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.60.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

