Citigroup Downgrades CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Sell

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get CLP alerts:

Shares of CLP stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. CLP has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.