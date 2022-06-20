Citigroup Lowers GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) to Neutral

GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GUD stock opened at 7.19 on Monday.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

