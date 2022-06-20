Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) received a $47.00 price target from stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. 534,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

