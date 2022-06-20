Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Clarivate stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

