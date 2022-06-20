CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given a $18.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has been given a $18.00 target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.48. 750,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,526. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

