Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £4,083.73 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 227 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.84) per share, with a total value of £4,083.73 ($4,956.58).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.84) per share, with a total value of £3,921.82 ($4,760.07).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 2,159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.19) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($41,429.53).

On Wednesday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($19.98), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($81,211.19).

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,806.50 ($21.93). The stock had a trading volume of 510,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,846. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,677.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,017.25. The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a €0.71 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,237 ($27.15).

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

