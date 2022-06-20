Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Alliance Global Partners Analysts

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) has been given a $8.00 price objective by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,193. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 263,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

