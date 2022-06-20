Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Alliance Global Partners Analysts

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) has been given a $8.00 price objective by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.60% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,193. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.82%.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coda Octopus Group (CODA)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.