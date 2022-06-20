Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Set at $45.00 by Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $45.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHCT. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.22. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,078. The company has a market cap of $832.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.