Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Set at $45.00 by Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $45.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHCT. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.22. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,078. The company has a market cap of $832.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
