Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($90.63) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($81.25) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

