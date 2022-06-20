Comparing ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 23.05% 7.77% 0.43% Private Bancorp of America 28.86% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ING Groep and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 4 6 0 2.60 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

ING Groep currently has a consensus price target of $12.97, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given ING Groep’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $21.88 billion 1.80 $7.04 billion $1.28 7.91 Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.17 $20.75 million $4.05 7.16

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ING Groep beats Private Bancorp of America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides debt capital market, working capital, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, equity market, finance, payments and cash management, and trade services and solutions, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services. The company serves customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions, including small and medium-sized, and mid-corporates. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

