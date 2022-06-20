Comparing Isoray (NYSE:ISR) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Isoray and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isoray -56.86% -9.60% -9.18% Plus Therapeutics N/A -113.42% -64.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Isoray and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 703.57%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Isoray.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isoray and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isoray $10.05 million 3.96 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -5.60 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 41.44 -$13.40 million ($0.99) -0.57

Isoray has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Isoray has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Isoray beats Plus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

